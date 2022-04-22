The Australian-made Space X Air from Mars Campers is an ultra-rugged, hard-wearing, off-road camper equipped with modern necessities to make it feel like home. It has LED lights inside and out, an outdoor kitchen, and a large alfresco lounge for eight. Its spacious interior can sleep four adults and two children. It has a couple of double beds at each end and a wraparound dinette that converts into a bed.

Moreover, a wraparound sofa seats eight and a roll-up tent canvass makes the interior breezy. As for entertainment, there are waterproof stereo speakers inside and outside, a 24-inch LED TV with an outdoor mounting bracket, a touchscreen DVD player, and there’s also a 20-L built-in minibar fridge inside. But outside of the seating and sleeping arrangements, Space X Air makes food prep and cooking possible.

There’s a slide-out fridge near the entryway that accommodates the main fridge/freeze. This camper also has a slide-out pantry for food and supplies storage. Best of all is the main slide-out kitchen outside. It features a full-width foldable worktop with Dometic SMEV three-burner stove and sink. Unfortunately, Space X Air doesn’t have an indoor bathroom but a standard portable toilet that carries dual 100-L water tanks.

As for power, this off-grid camper runs on dual 100-Ah batteries working together with a 1,000-W inverter and 30-A charger. Solar power is possible but optional. Best of all is the setup which is mostly automated using a control panel with assigned switches. These include stabilizing the legs, inflating the camper and the awning, opening the front and back lids, and more.

Designed for heavy-duty use, the Space X Air comes in hot-dipped galvanized chassis and independent suspension with dual gas shocks per wheel. It has a baked enamel paint finish, checker plate up front, and a pair of 265/75 R16 MT tires with a full-size spare on the ready.

Images courtesy of Mars Campers