Space Acacia takes outdoor camping to the waters. This is a versatile tent that lets you set up camp either on dry land or on water as it can also float.

This is a 3-in-1, modern and spacious camping system with a first-of-its-kind proprietary Air Floor system and an innovative, temperature-adjusting canopy. It’s a pop-up tent that offers ultimate comfort and protection from the elements, even including flames, and has a generously-sized canopy built for weather protection and for warmth.

Space Acacia is made from lightweight yet weatherproof and durable Oxford 300D fabric that can withstand rain water pressure of 2000mm, wind resistant up to 45mph, and flame resistant (CPAI-84 compliant Fire Protection). It boasts a 6-inch thick waterproof AirFloor system designed to withstand any surface, from rough to rocky terrain and even water.

This is “expedition-grade” foldable, carpeted, and inflatable 4-play AirFloor built for all-season comfort. It’s designed to the same specifications applied to inflatable kayaks and SUPs. As such, it can float on water should you decide to go aquatic camping. It sets up fast in just under 15 minutes with the added Acacia electric pump.

Moreover, Space Acacia offers excellent cooling shade and SPF50+ sun protection to keep you cool and cozy within the tent even in the summer. When in its closed-down position, the canopy serves as in insulation layer to keep the interior temperature 10°F warmer than the outside.

Inside are eight side windows and four overhead mesh windows for stargazing and optimal ventilation. It can accommodate up to three people for a standard size and six for the XL, making Space Acacia the ideal choice for family camping trips.

