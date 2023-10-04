Escape the stress of urban living with a luxurious escape into nature. LULU Glamping offers a unique immersion into nature with its “harmonious blend of adventures and refined relaxation.”

It’s a haven of adventure and comfort nestled in South Florida just 40 minutes from Miami International Airport. It offers spacious bedroom dome with accommodation up to four guests within a 555 square feet space and separate 189 square foot bathroom dome. Outdoor activities that connect guests with nature elevate the glamping experience. These including spas, outdoor hot tubs, barbecues, yoga classes, and nature trails.

LULU Glamping stands out amid its natural backdrop with its unique and eye-catching structure. These domes come in a geodesic shape formed using straight lines and triangles. The domes offer protection and stability against snow, heavy rains, and strong winds. Their shapes also ensure better ventilation and is 50% more energy efficient.

Inside, guests will find king-size beds, lounge areas, dining areas, TVs, and kitchenettes. Best of all, they can sleep under the stars with the 13-foot window ceiling. The domes run on solar power and offer other modern amenities including high-speed internet, TV streaming, smart home devices and kitchen appliances including a fridge, toaster, microwave, and other small appliances.

LULU Glamping also offers guests their very own private patio, private hot tub, a fire pit, and a hammock outside. Entrepreneur Volodymir Hahonin plans to open the doors to these domes in November for travelers who want to reconnect with nature without sacrificing luxury.

