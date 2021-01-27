For several years now, the flagship smartphone segment has been dominated by Samsung and Apple. It’s a tug of war between the two for the top spot as new hardware releases introduce fancy features intended for the average user. Meanwhile, it has been a while since Sony made a splash in the scene. Instead, its latest handset — the Xperia PRO — is for imaging professionals who are regularly away from their workstation.

Now, this is a formula that could potentially spell success for Sony as its competitors follow another path. What the Xperia PRO is doing differently is catering to the needs of professional photographers. The device is endowed with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED (3840 x 1644) touchscreen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 60 Hz refresh rate. What’s even more impressive is the accuracy of its color reproduction which is DCI-P3 100%.

You can conveniently use it as a compact external monitor via the HDMI Type D port. It can even function as a viewfinder for your Sony Alpha cameras. This is something that no other flagship mobile phone offers to date. The Xperia PRO is likewise ready to face unpredictable weather with its water-resistant housing (IP65/68). We are loving the beveled edges of the frame that adds to its character.

The triple camera setup is a 12 MP wide-angle, 12 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle with ZEISS optics. It ships with a generous 512 GB internal memory with a microSDXC expansion if you still need more space. The Xperia PRO packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12 GB of RAM. Finally, we have a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 21W fast-charging technology.

Images courtesy of Sony