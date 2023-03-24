&Sons’ Flak Quilted Jacket provides just the right warmth when the temperature drops. It looks and feels cozy and doesn’t put a lot of weight on your shoulders too.

This outdoor apparel is part of the brand’s SURPLUS Collection and boasts a quilted shell all throughout that’s made with 200gsm cotton ripstop fabric, with 100gsm wadding of canvas trim fabric. Ripstop guarantees it stays durable and resistant to wear and tear. Like army uniforms, this is a sturdy layer inspired by quilted military liners introduced to the classic M-1965 Field jacket.

&Sons’ Flak Quilted Jacket even has a rugged yet sleek silhouette. Its faded army green outer shell complements the inner tan color. The 2×2 ribbed collar adds a sporty touch while keeping the cold breeze away from your neck. The tracksuit collar perfectly translates to today’s modern urban street style. Meanwhile, adjustable cuffs fastened with a 2-way zipper let you dial the desired fit or roll up the sleeve for a laidback look.

Moreover, this cold-weather gear features side seam pockets that also serve as hand warmers and interior chest pockets to store valuables. It also comes with an angled chest pocket with zip closure. In keeping with the SURPLUS theme, this jacket uses a recycled polyester resin button and recycled polyester labels.

&Sons’ Flak Quilted Jacket also comes with leather pull tabs, leather adjustment on the hem, and antique brass YKK zippers for the pockets and the central closure. This is lightweight but warm clothing for your cold outdoor adventures.

