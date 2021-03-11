The Sonos Roam boasts supreme versatility not just with its portability but offerings. Outside of Bluetooth connectivity, this device works with voice commands and multiroom listening.

This is a must-have in your list of travel gear as it adapts to its surroundings. Whether you’re off to the beach, camping, or simply sharing tunes with friends, it provides crisp and clear sound via Bluetooth or WiFi. It automatically connects to your home internet network and pairs with your phone or music player. With a WiFi connection, automatic Trueplay tuning is possible, which means the sound adapts to your surroundings for detailed and perfectly balanced quality. It also lets you connect to Apple AirPlay 2, play local radio stations, and does not interrupt your calls.

Moreover, the Sonos Roam allows for multi-listening capabilities with two connected speakers. It even works with voice commands using Google Assistant or Alexa for hands-free operation. In the absence of a WiFi connection, Bluetooth connectivity only allows for automatic Trueplay tuning.

This speaker provides ten hours of playtime using a built-in rechargeable battery that works both ways: cable or with any Qi-certified charger. Its rugged built makes it ideal for outdoor adventures. This is an IP67 water-resistant speaker, meaning it can take a drop of three feet in 30 minutes underwater. It is also drop-resistant and impervious to dust.

The Sonos Roam speaker boasts portability with its lightweight and slim construction. It fits inside your jean pockets and does not take up a lot of space in our bag. It can also be tethered to a cord and hang from your backpack.

Images courtesy of Sonos