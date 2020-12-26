How often do you wash your towels? Don’t lie. We know it’s somewhere between every 3 months and NEVER.

You’re busy, we get it. But she doesn’t.

Women hate dirty towels, musty smells, and bathroom odors that linger. And you really can’t blame them. The average towel contains 450x more bacteria than a toilet seat just 3 days after a wash.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to slave away over the washing machine to keep your towels coed-friendly. Now, you can get Soji, a forever-clean towel that always smells great, feels soft, and most importantly, contains zero bacteria.

It’s time to stop drying your face with 450 toilet seats (aka the cause of your breakouts) and upgrade your bathroom with Soji.

Here’s what you can expect from these game-changing towels.

Infused with Pure Silver for a Forever Clean

Soji is a self-cleaning towel, which means no matter how much you use and abuse it, it will always be 99.9% free from bacteria, viruses, mold, mites, allergens, and more.

How does it stay so clean?

Soji is infused with pure silver, which is a natural antimicrobial element. Microbial life simply can’t survive when it comes into contact with silver. It literally ruptures and dies instantly.

This silver is spun into every thread of Soji, so nothing can touch the towel’s surface without coming into direct contact with its awesome power.

Even if you’re sweaty, greasy, and gross… even if you leave your damp towel on the gym locker room floor every day… even if you let your dog use Soji as a chew toy… it will always be clean.

The power of antimicrobial silver never fades away, so you always know Soji has your back against:

Odors: Towel odors are caused by bacteria and mold, both of which cannot survive on Soji.

Towel odors are caused by bacteria and mold, both of which cannot survive on Soji. Illness: Illness-causing bacteria and viruses won’t be able to replicate or get into your system.

Illness-causing bacteria and viruses won’t be able to replicate or get into your system. Allergies: When you say goodbye to mites and mold, your daytime allergies could all but disappear.

When you say goodbye to mites and mold, your daytime allergies could all but disappear. Breakouts: Acne-causing bacteria won’t last a minute on Soji (see the next section if you suffer from breakouts).

Acne-causing bacteria won’t last a minute on Soji (see the next section if you suffer from breakouts). Fungus: No more athlete’s foot or other uncomfortable conditions caused by towel fungus.

Of course, if you cover Soji with mud and dog hair, you’ll want to give it a wash. Luckily, you can toss it in the washing machine with your next load, just like you’d do with any other towel.

Promotes Healthy Skin and Ends Breakouts

Tired of breakouts, redness, and skin irritation? Most men think it comes from their razor or their diet. But it’s probably the fault of your dirty towel.

Breakouts happen when bacteria invade your face and your immune system responds with inflammation. When you dry your clean face with a dirty towel, it’s like putting that bacteria into a sterile petri dish—it replicates like crazy. By the time you get to work, you can already see little bumps forming.

With Soji, you’ll keep your skin clean long after your shower ends. When you dry your face with a sterile towel, you won’t have to worry about breakouts, redness, or itchy skin. Simply upgrading your towel can change your entire look for the better.

And that’s not all pure silver can do. Silver is also known for its anti-aging properties. This is why it’s a popular ingredient in luxury cosmetics. You can get rid of age lines and imperfections simply by putting silver against your skin. Wrapping up in Soji every day will help your skin look tighter and healthier.

Luxury Soft (She’ll Love It)

Soji is the only towel that will make you want to leave the shower in the morning. And, it’s the only towel that will make her want to leave a toothbrush at your place.

Soji is made with Xinjiang cotton, known as the softest cotton on Earth. It’s so soft that it feels like wrapping up in a cloud made of puppies. It’s signature open-air weave absorbs air to keep it fluffy all the time.

Made with a luxurious 600 thread count, Soji has twice the thread count of normal towels for an ultra-fine, plush feel. It’s the same style of towel you’d get from a spa at a 5-star hotel.

It doesn’t matter if it’s fresh out of the dryer or it’s been weeks since a wash. Every time you use Soji, it feels soft, plush, and freshly-cleaned.

Big Enough for a Man

Tired of tiny towels that barely wrap around your waist? Soji is oversized and extra-large, so you can finally wrap up the right way. And it’s so comfortable you’re going to want to go full burrito with this thing.

Soji is big enough to use as a blanket too. And, it’s soft enough to be a pretty good cuddle partner on lonely nights. Because it’s antimicrobial, you can use it in bed, on the sofa, with the dog, or even at the park without worrying about picking up any bacteria or allergens.

Works Fast and Dries Fast

When you work hard and play hard, you don’t want to spend your time in the bathroom. Soji gets you in and out faster thanks to its unique weave. It’s twisted-yarn weave wicks moisture away from your body kind of like your gym clothes do. It’s 5x more absorbent than other towels, meaning you get dryer, faster after every shower.

Not only does Soji dry you faster, but it also dries itself faster. Soji spreads moisture over a larger surface area so it will evaporate more quickly. It dries 3x faster than other towels, so you’ll never have to dry off with a damp towel again. Soji will dry quickly even if it’s left in a dark bathroom in the wintertime. It’s that good.

This makes Soji the perfect beach and pool towel. It dries super fast outdoors and in the sun, so you won’t have to put a wet towel in your bag or car.

A Towel That Lasts

There’s nothing worse than towel shopping. So why not just do it one more time and be done with it for life?

Soji is big, fluffy, and well-made. Its signature stitching is 100% resistant to fraying, pilling, and damage. Plus, the antimicrobial power of silver will never fade no matter how many years pass or how many times it goes through the washer.

Speaking of the washer, Soji’s open-air twisted-yarn weave was designed to increase in fluffiness with every wash, so your towel will actually get softer over time.

Why risk having to go towel shopping ever again? Soji is the only towel you’ll ever need. And once you feel it, you’ll know its the only towel you’ll ever want.

Get Soji Now for a Special Price

Soji towel is the only towel you’ll ever need. It will keep your bathroom fresh, your face clean, and your future bright—especially when she comes over.

And now, you can get one (or two, or a whole set with washcloths and hand towels) for a special launch price. It’s not cheap to spin real silver into every fiber of a 600-thread-count towel. But for a limited time, you can get Soji for about the price of a normal towel—XX% off the retail price.

Think about it: Getting the cleanest and softest towel ever made, never having to go towel shopping again, and saving $XX bucks? Not a bad day.

Don’t miss your chance to grab Soji while it’s still hot. You will not regret it. Get yours now and say goodbye to bacteria, breakouts, and towel odors forever.