The unveiling of the Senses 62 is wonderful news for proponents of green technology signaling the eventual ubiquity of all-electric propulsion systems. Soel Yachts is developing this model with eco-friendly cruising in mind. Given almost every luxury vessel sailing our waters is still equipped with diesel engines, developments like these are potentially game-changing for the industry.

Current electric systems that are commercially available may be enough to power vehicles, but massive ships are another thing. The announcement of the Senses 62 recently follows Emirates Team New Zealand’s successful testing of their Chase Zero. Their hydrogen-powered boat may be smaller than this 61.5-foot catamaran, but it’s exciting, nonetheless.

Given its twin-hull configuration, the beam measures 33.6 feet which gives the naval architects more flexibility when it comes to the usage of its spaces. Panoramic glass windows wrap around the main deck’s superstructure. This means guests within can enjoy wide-open views of the seas while they travel.

Soel Yachts is also precision-engineering every aspect of its design to ensure efficiency and stability. Not only can the Senses 62 cruise faster, but it also makes it more comfortable. Powering its twin 200 kW motors is a 424 kWh battery. 44 state-of-the-art solar panels line the roof to harvest energy from the sun.

On the main deck, you’ll find a forward lounge, the main saloon, and an aft cockpit. Moving across these volumes feels seamless courtesy of the sliding doors. Furthermore, accommodations include an owner’s suite, two VIP cabins, and another three-bed cabin for kids. The Senses 62 can accommodate up to nine people and three more to crew the ship.

Images courtesy of Soel Yachts