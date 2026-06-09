Slowly but surely, task automation at home has become mainstream among tech-savvy consumers. Robotic helpers are no longer limited to indoor chores, as similar machines are available for pool cleanup and lawn upkeep. Some time ago, we introduced Eufy’s flagship model — the E18. Now, frugal folks can access similar benefits with the C15.

What sets this robot lawn mower apart from its high-end sibling is the size of the area it can cover on a full charge. For a thousand bucks less, it performs just as reliably, but requires more passes to fully even out the turf. Hence, as long as efficiency is not a deciding factor, your yard is in good hands.

For a truly worry-free experience, the C15 supports one-click auto-mapping and wire-free boundaries courtesy of GPS geofencing. The latter likewise prevents theft, which is a real problem for the older generation units without precision tracking capabilities. Eufy is quick to highlight the TrueVision technology for superior obstacle avoidance.

Furthermore, it can also recognize animals to keep pets and random wildlife out of harm’s way. Even without manually assigning no-go zones, the system can identify bushes, flowers, and other decorative plant life and avoid these. Eufy says the noise level generated remains below 58 dB, so as not to disrupt your conversations or naps.

The C15 is IPX6-rated waterproof, which allows it to stay functional in any weather. Meanwhile, users can adjust the cutting height anywhere between 20 mm and 60 mm. For uneven topography, you’ll be glad to know it can tackle a maximum 32% gradient or roughly an 18-degree slope. It’s time we leverage technology to fully enjoy our days off.

Images courtesy of Eufy