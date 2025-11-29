Those of us who live with pets become responsible for their well-being. While our furry friends can take care of themselves, they still need us to provide food, shelter, companionship, and healthcare. Another important aspect all owners should consider is indoor air quality. Dreame presents the Pet Purifier AP10.

The name oddly sounds like a device that helps sanitize our fuzzy pals. However, this household appliance is engineered with us humans in mind. Sadly, some people suffer from allergies or other immune responses when pollutant concentrations rise.

An air purifier is a modern solution for such issues. When your pets are free to roam around outside and inside, it’s only a matter of time before hair, dander, dust, and other tiny particles reach alarming levels. The Pet Purifier AP10 features an advanced multi-stage filtration system.

It is capable of “99% deodorization & antibacterial protection,” says Dreame. The primarily mesh handles the larger particles that are visible to the naked eye. Next comes the composite filter, which captures fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Thirdly, the dual-layer activated carbon filter removes unwanted odors.

In addition to the digital display, the transparent cover of the main body provides a 360-degree view of larger captured pollutants. Since some pets love to nibble on cables, the power cord is purportedly bite-resistant. Monitor details remotely via the companion app whenever you’re away from home.

Dreame includes a stylish ambient lighting system, as well as a Bio-Comfort cat seat top cover for your feline friends. Your Pet Purifier AP10 supports four smart modes: Auto, Pet, Turbo, and Sleep. The latter is ideal for bedrooms as it operates with a noise level of less than 31.9 dB(A).

Images courtesy of Dreame