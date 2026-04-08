When you have time to spare before duty calls, then it’s best to brew your own coffee at home, especially if you have a coffee maker that delivers barista-level quality. SMEG gives you more reasons to enjoy a cup of java in the comfort of your kitchen with the addition of two new luxury additions. The Retro-Style Espresso & Cold Brew Coffee Machine and Multipurpose Conical Burr Coffee Grinder.

The coffee machine lets you experience café-quality java using advanced brewing technology in a 50s-inspired design. It features intuitive controls for easy brewing and extracts espresso from a 15 Bar pump pressure, along with a professional 58mm portafilter.

Moreover, it features a built-in pressure gauge for precise control over extraction. It serves as a visual guide to determine whether you’ve reached the ideal espresso level to extract rich crema. This way, you can adjust tamping and the amount of coffee grounds on your next brew.

Moreover, SMEG’s Retro-Style Espresso & Cold Brew Coffee Machine features a Thermoblock heating system, ensuring fast heat-up and consistent temperature. It has single or double espresso options and a separate menu system for making smooth cold brew in as fast as three minutes.

Meanwhile, a stainless steel steam wand offers true barista performance for steaming milk or whipping the perfect froth for latte art. Completing the features include a 47 oz removable water tank that supports multiple drinks without constant refilling and a built-in accessory storage to keep your setup organized and clutter free. It also features a passive cup warmer to keep cups at the optimal serving temperature.

Images courtesy of SMEG