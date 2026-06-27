The SMEG Multi-Use Electric Grill handles breakfast, lunch, and dinner with its compact, sleek, and versatile design. You can prepare snacks or cook two different dishes at the same time with its multi-functional cooking surface. Designed for creative, everyday cooking, it combines three cooking modes: Contact, Oven, and Fully Open BBQ. This means you can grill, toast, prepare waffles, or burgers all in the same kitchen appliance.

It features interchangeable plates and dedicated programmes in a single system for a seamless and efficient cooking experience. It offers precise temperature control and intuitive operation, handling everything from quick grilling to delicate preparations. The dedicated preset programmes remove the guesswork when making sandwiches, burgers, and waffles, while also offering manual controls that let you customize time and temperature settings to cook different recipes.

The SMEG Multi-Use Electric Grill offers independent plate temperature adjustment from 60° to 230°C. This means you can cook proteins on one side and vegetables on the other. Additionally, it boasts a powerful 1800W searing performance, ideal for steaks or cooking foods that require high-heat browning. The high heat creates restaurant-quality grill marks on steaks, sandwiches, and burgers.

Meanwhile, the intuitive LCD interface provides clear visuals and control over the programmes for consistent, effortless results. It also shows the timer (up to 60 minutes). This adaptable appliance comes with removable and washable waffle plates, a grill plate, and a griddle plate. Its height-adjustable hinge system lets you adjust the grill height to accommodate thicker food, such as stacked sandwiches or paninis, without compromising ingredients. The SMEG Multi-Use Electric Grill is compact enough to carry around at 7 1/2″ wide x 16 1/2″ deep x 8 1/2″ high.

Images courtesy of SMEG