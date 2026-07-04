Turn tap water into safe, clean, healthy potable drinking water with the Hydrofast C100 countertop reverse osmosis (RO) water purifier. It removes 99.99% of contaminants via a 5-in-1 filter and UV sterilization. Its intelligent TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) monitoring delivers pure, refreshing cold and room-temperature water at the touch of a button.

This machine features a 5-in-1 filter with automatic replacement reminders for simple, low maintenance. It consists of a polypropylene sediment filter, a coconut carbon block filter, a reverse osmosis membrane, a post-carbon filter, and a mineral filter that remove heavy metals, bacteria, fluoride, chlorine, and thousands of contaminants.

The filtration system effectively reduces TDS levels by 95% while retaining and adding healthy essential minerals. The Hydrofast C100 countertop RO water purifier infuses filtered water with Ca2+, Mg2+, Zn2+, Na+ & K+ to enhance taste and support daily wellness. It also stabilizes pH levels and restores essential minerals for healthier, alkaline hydration.

Meanwhile, UV sterilization eliminates bacteria and microorganisms. This machine comes with a 4L (1.06 gal) tank and produces up to 2000L (528 gal) of water. It offers a sustainable, eco-friendly option to single-use water bottles (about 4000 bottles) and saves water with its 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio.

The C100 countertop RO water purifier features an intuitive touchscreen interface offering four preset volumes. It even delivers cold water, as low as 10℃ (50℉), perfect for iced beverages. Conveniently, its compact, plug-and-play design makes it a viable alternative to commercial-grade purifiers. It’s easy to integrate into various kitchen setups without requiring installation. Moreover, it boasts a fast 100 GPD (gallons per day) flow, a water outlet speed of 21oz/min, and is FCC & EPA-Certified.

Images courtesy of Hydrofast