Do you have a private space at home? Most guys typically have a personal retreat within the volumes of their homes or even as a detached unit in some cases. This is where they can indulge in their hobbies or just relax at the end of the day. Did you know Skyline Chess has several cool sets that can add a touch of sophistication to your man cave?

With the extreme popularity of video games and other means of visual entertainment, you would think classic board games are practically obsolete. However, there is still a massive global fanbase and the competitive scene is reportedly growing year after year. Thus, if you’re a fellow enthusiast or a complete novice, keep a kit handy for a match or two now and then.

The name Skyline Chess already reveals everything about their collection of chess sets. Similar to other premium offerings, a major part of their appeal comes from the unique designs of the pieces. Instead of the traditional shapes or features of the king, queen, bishop, knight, rook, and pawn, we have iconic buildings based on various cities around the world.

Awesome architectural attractions of each location are carefully selected and assigned to a respective chess piece. Among those included are New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, Istanbul, and DOHA. They are offering these in various materials such as stainless steel, bronze, and acrylic, while the boards are crafted out of wood or marble.

They can even customize chess sets according to the client’s specifications. Skyline Chess’ standard lineup or bespoke creations would make elegant additions to any living space or game room. Aside from chess sets, they also sell playing cards ideal for poker night with your pals.

Images courtesy of Skyline Chess