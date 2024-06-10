When it comes to fashion, we can choose to wear whatever we feel comfortable with. Even if it’s a combination of various labels, as long as your apparel and accessories look snazzy, go for it! On the other hand, some of us are a bit on the snobbish side. Nevertheless, the recently launched Singer Reimagined 1969 Chronograph Bronze should appeal to even the most discerning of tastes.

Reference SR203 flaunts a dazzling tortuga case that measures approximately 40 mm x 13.8 mm. With a housing fully crafted out of bronze, it’s a stylish alternative when gold and its other shades seem too flashy. Although we usually prefer darker PVD-coated options, the iconic metallic sheen of stainless steel or titanium is equally attractive for a lot of guys.

The 1969 Chronograph Bronze was designed to make a bold statement. With a chunky housing rendered in the alloy of tin and copper, Singer Reimagined wanted people to notice your timepiece right away. A glimpse of the dial shows that this is not your typical chronograph.

Instead, of sub-dials, the central chronograph is where you can track the instantaneous hours, minutes, and seconds. Two central discs rotating within an aperture at 6 o’clock is where you’ll find the standard hours and minutes. In charge of the 1969 Chronograph Bronze’s functions is a sophisticated engine like that on a high-performance car.

Singer Reimagined says “the movement AGH 6365 is a reengineered version of the award-winning Agengraph featuring updated displays to enhance functionalities and to fit their new 40mm housing. The movement is engineered and produced to unique Singer specifications by Agenhor.”

The caliber features 491 components with 56 jewels and beats at 21,600 vph (3 Hz). Fully wound, the 1969 Chronograph Bronze will last about 72 hours. It’s paired with a hand-crafted khaki textile and leather strap. The metal hardware is stainless steel with a bronze finish, while the closure system uses Velcro.

Images courtesy of Singer Reimagined