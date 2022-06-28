We just recently shared details about the Golden Oak Estate – an extravagant mansion that comes with Disney and Star Wars-themed elements. Moreover, it is within Walt Disney World Resort, which means other attractions are just a few minutes away. Meanwhile, those looking for a fancy home in Beverly Hills, California should check the Sierra Drive House.

This is one of the many exclusive listings by luxury real estate brokerage The Agency. This 7,206-square-foot modern residence is at 515 North Sierra Drive in Beverly Hills, California 90210. The zip code should ignite nostalgia in some people who were fans of a certain TV show.

The design and blueprint come from Colega Architects. The lot itself measures 10,850 square feet, so there’s no shortage of leisure spaces. The plan shows a multi-story structure with a minimalist motif that uses a mix of materials to evoke a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The Sierra Drive House features interiors that flow into one another. Sliding Fleetwood doors seamlessly transition to the patio and backyard from the inside. The rooms around the home flaunt a combination of stone, concrete, and wood.

Timber also clads some of the floors, walls, and exterior of the Sierra Drive House. These various textures provide an attractive aesthetic across its volumes. Guests coming over can enjoy the open living and dining areas. There’s even a bar with shelves that show off your collection of spirits.

Meal preparation is a treat with the main kitchen replete with premium Miele appliances and walnut cabinets. Other facilities include a pool, a bocce ball court, manicured grounds, spa, sauna, steam room, and a home theater. There are a total of six bedrooms and seven baths in the Sierra Drive House.

Images courtesy of The Agency