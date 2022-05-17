If you live alone or with family, cleaning can be a stressful task work takes up most of your time. It can be difficult to keep the floors of a sizeable dwelling spotless without help. Some folks even go as far as to hire cleaners to handle it for them. Robotic vacuums, on the other hand, are a handy solution for the modern home. As such, Shellbot presents the SL60 to make our lives so much easier.

We’ve featured countless items like this in the past. However, most only have basic functions along with average performance, which can be disappointing in the long run. As such, it’s essential that we pick a model that comes with the latest tech and cleaning capabilities. From what we can tell, the SL60 fits the bill and budget.

This is Shellbot’s flagship product and we’re here to share the interesting nuances that make it a great option for residences or small offices. Perhaps after our comprehensive overview, you’ll understand the advantages and value it offers over the competition. So, let’s dive right in and learn all about the automated helper in question.

Package Contents And Specifications

Before anything else, you need to know what ships in the box. We have the SL60 main unit, a dust tank, a 2-in-1 water tank, a duster component, the main brush, 2x side brushes, 2x mop cloths, a charging dock, a power adapter, a remote with a digital display, and a cleaning tool.



Specs Dimensions: 13.78" x 13.78" x 3.74"

Weight: 9.9 lbs

Maximum Suction Power: 4,000 Pa

Control Types: Remote/Companion App/Voice

Dust Tank Capacity: 500 ml

Water Tank Capacity: 260 ml

Battery Capacity: 5,200 mAh

Battery Life: 200 Minutes

Voltage: 100-240V~50/60Hz 0.5A

Rated Power: 50W

Wi-Fi: 2.4 Ghz

Smart AI Recognition

The first order of business is to discuss how it perceives its surroundings. Since the robot vacuum moves so close to the ground, it’s essential to distinguish potential hazards that could be in the way. These can be anything from furniture, footwear, toys, pet feeding/water bowls, and so much more.

With the help of a monocular RGB camera unit and its 3D ToF (Time of Flight) technology, the SL60 can identify whatever is in its path. Aside from exceptional depth perception, the AI will cross-reference what it sees against thousands of real-world images in its database. No worries about stuff being accidentally knocked over.

Advanced Navigation And Mapping

Now that we understand how your SL60 avoids obstacles, let us move on to navigation. Its product page tells us the LiDAR and an array of other sensors combine to generate a digital floor plan and plot the most efficient route to cover all the surfaces it needs to clean. Its simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) algorithm boasts a 4000/s sampling rate, which is the highest among other robot vacuums in its class.

It can store and recognize up to five levels including every room on that floor. The laser scanning system has a maximum range of approximately 26.25 feet. This means it does not need to travel from one corner to another to completely outline the area. Furthermore, its precision does not rely on how well-lit the room is. Shellbot notes that it can function just as well in complete darkness via 360-degree infrared sensors. the SL60 can even detect ledges and stairs for additional safety.

Vacuum Feature

To deliver top-notch performance, Shellbot uses a heavy-duty brushless motor which allows the SL60 to generate up to 4,000 Pa. Coupled with the sweeping motion of the side brushes, dust and other heavier particles do not stand a chance. Owners can choose between four modes: Quiet (800 Pa), Standard (1,600 Pa), Turbo (3,000 Pa), and Max (4,000 Pa).

We want to point out a cool feature wherein its sensors automatically boost suction to Max when it detects a carpet. This dislodges stubborn dirt and debris that could be stuck between the fibers. The dust tank can store up to 500 ml before it needs emptying.

Mopping Feature

You can set it to follow with a mopping action that gets rid of stains and liquids that might have been spilled. Like its vacuum function, the SL60 can adjust the flow of water depending on the type of floor. Just don’t forget to disable this feature if there are sections with carpets. The water tank can hold up to 260 ml.

Controlling And Programming Your SL60

Alternatively, the Shellbot companion app can be used to set virtual boundaries and no-mop zones. Users can use it to fully customize their ideal cleaning schedule and assign one for each room if they want to. A supplied remote can also toggle some of its features. For a truly hands-free experience, use Alexa or Google Assistant to issue voice commands.

Its 5,200 mAh battery promises a working time of up to 200 minutes (a little over three hours) depending on the settings. Meanwhile, if the system determines the battery level is too low to carry out its task, the SL60 will make its way back to the charging dock. Once it hits 60%, the robot vacuum will return to the spot where it suspended operations and finish its assignment.

Our Takeaway

Robot vacuums are steadily becoming ubiquitous fixtures in any smart-ready home. Shellbot is out to compete with the biggest names out there. So far, the SL60 packs intuitive and useful features that make it stand out among its peers.

Its 2-in-1 versatility makes it a must-have for people who would rather spend their leisure time engaged in activities other than cleaning. Now is the best time to grab one as this special sale drops the price from $639.99 to $299.99. The deal gets even better as the extra $20 coupon finally puts it at $279.99.

