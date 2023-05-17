After several teasers showcasing all-electric Mustang concepts, Ford surprised everyone when it launched the Mach-E GT instead. Those expecting distinct pony car aesthetics were clearly disappointed, while others quickly warmed up to the compact crossover. The silhouette is already a mainstay in the fleet which is why Shelby American unveils its take on the EV.

The high-performance aftermarket tuner has been crafting some of the most highly sought-after muscle cars and more for years. Now, it imparts the shop’s customization expertise to build a Mustang Mach-E GT fit to flaunt the Cobra emblem. The availability of this upgrade package arrives just in time to mark the group’s 100th birthday this 2023.

This partnership is sure to generate a lot of buzz among EV enthusiasts as it is Shelby’s first emission-free project. However, eagle-eyed fans are quick to point out the similarities to a concept that made its debut at SEMA several years ago. Nevertheless, interested buyers have a lot to look forward to with this kitted-out machine.

Among the tweaks Shelby American made to the Mustang Mach-E GT is to adjust the suspension, which also lowers the ride height. Weight reduction procedures were also applied to keep the rotating mass in control. Meanwhile, the zero-emission powertrain retains the 480-horsepower and 675 lb-ft. output of the donor model.

Carbon fiber replacement body kits further shave off more pounds, while the iconic racing stripes adorn the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT from tip to tail. Additional side stripes further enhance its track-ready look. Since EVs are virtually silent except for a modest hum from their motors, a Borla Active Performance Sound System has been added to recreate the growl associated with muscle cars of its caliber.

Images courtesy of Shelby American/Ford