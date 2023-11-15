Power stations are becoming essential products for use in homes or RVs. It’s good to have a backup power source on standby, but these are typically bulky and heavy. Meanwhile, the tech-savvy among us can’t leave home without a power bank just in case a power outlet isn’t available. Just in case you’re in the market for one, the Sharkgeek 170 seems like a good pick.

In case you haven’t noticed, the tech industry has this undying fascination with transparent materials. It’s a timeless appeal that never fails to catch our eye and we’ve featured a bunch of cool stuff ranging from turntables, motorbike concepts, watches, earbuds, and even smartphones. As such, SHARGE is more than happy to oblige with its growing range of products, particularly those with stylish see-through housings.

The Shargeek 170 is their latest SKU, which is currently on Kickstarter. Its crowdfunding page posts positive numbers as it’s already at $612,961 with 3,405 backers and 15 days to go. There’s no doubt this bad boy is slated to hit mass production soon, it’s best to grab it on for a discounted price while the project is ongoing. Unlike the older models, this sports a sleek prism design which looks futuristic courtesy of the built-in smart digital display.

It’s packing a massive 24,000 mAh charging capacity with a rated output of 170W output. It comes with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A with a smart power distribution system to supply whatever your devices need. According to tests, the SHARGEEK 170’s vehicle-grade batteries should maintain 80% integrity even after 800 cycles.

SHARGE also claims that the Low-current Mode makes it compatible with TWS earbuds, smartwatches, fitness bands, and others. Safety features include protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, overload, undervoltage, short circuits, and overheating. The Shargeek 170 is IPX4 water-resistant and purportedly airline safe.

Images courtesy of SHARGE