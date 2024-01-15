Power banks are indeed useful, but they have a reputation to be bulky: the higher the battery capacity, the larger and heavier. They end up hiding in your bag as they can be too cumbersome for the pocket and unsightly to show off. The Flow Mini from Sharge (formerly Shargeek), is anything but.

It’s compact, lightweight, stylish, and sits flush against your device, charging without the extra heft. Design-wise, it has a transparent aesthetic with silver metallic gloss and is tiny as a roll of film, making it ultra-portable. It weighs just 3.5 ounces and measures 3.1″ L x 1.0″ W ×1.3 H”. It is also cable-free as it comes with a built-in USB-C cable for its primary charging port.

Conveniently, the Sharge Flow Mini offers the option to switch between USB-C connector and Lighting cable variants. Users can detach the primary port and swap the USB-C or Lighting variants. Meanwhile, a lanyard loop cable on the side doubles as another charging cable so you can charge two devices at the same time or use it to refuel the power bank itself to a power outlet.

This power bank packs 5,000mAh battery capacity, which is enough to get your phone from 0% to 100% or juice it up several times for a quick boost. The capacity is equivalent to 20 hours of video playback on an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, its sleek design allows it to stay attached to your device for on-the-go charging. The Sharge Flow Mini even works with cases up to 1.37″ thick and is airline friendly so you can bring it along in your travels. It packs safety features including in/out high-voltage protection, extreme temperature protection, short-circuit protection, and over charge/discharge protection.

Images courtesy of Sharge