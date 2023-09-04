Last year, Japanese startup Serendix created a 3D printed proof of concept home called the Sphere at just 107 sq. ft. It was up to code for Japanese earthquakes and European insulation standards. Now the company has unveiled its recent project, a much larger home priced at 5.5 million yen or around $37,600 called “Fujitsubo” or “the barnacle.”

The house is about the size of a studio apartment at 538 sq. ft. It is enough for one person to live comfortably as it has one bedroom, a bathroom, and an open living area connected to a kitchen. The company says the size was in response to demands from older married couples who want to downsize during their retirement.

Serendix says it took 44 hours and 30 minutes to print and assemble Fujitsubo using walls that are printed in separate sections which are then attached to its foundation with steel columns. Meanwhile, the roof comprise of CNC-machined panels using pre-programmed software that controls the movement of factory tools and machinery. The $37,600 price is inclusive of the finished rooms inside.

The company plans to build in smaller towns where land is cheaper and not in dense urban areas where extra lot is scarce. Serendix CEO Kunihiro Handa says of Fujitsubo, “The house of the future costs as much as a car. Forty years ago, in 1980, the Japanese automobile industry achieved automation. Serendix aims to fully automate the housing industry.” Serendix currently has five printers and each has the capacity to build 50 homes in a year. By 2024, it plans to collaborate with partners to add 12 new machines to increase the output to 850 houses annually.