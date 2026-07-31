Proper dental hygiene is one step to minimizing visits to your dentist. Brushing and flossing are important in keeping those pearly whites. But packing different items for dental care becomes a hassle when traveling. Seesmiles tapped into this common concern with its multi-purpose design.

It serves as your personal portable oral care station, whether at home or during travel. Everything you need for dental care is in a pocket-sized smart storage box, including an electric toothbrush and water flosser tip. The box also serves as a charging and disinfection station.

Seesmiles is a system designed for travel-ready hygiene. Its built-in USB-C rechargeable battery and smart sensor ensure smooth magnetic charging and UV sterilization. It kills bacteria and charges the toothbrush when closed, keeping it clean and dry before use.

A simple push of the button lets you access either sonic toothbrush or water floss mode. The toothbrush combines over 40,000 high-frequency vibrations with 60° oscillating motion that follows the natural contours of the teeth and gumline. It offers three intensity levels: gentle for sensitive teeth and beginners, standard for daily deep cleaning, and strong for an invigorating, powerful clean.

Meanwhile, the high-pressure water flosser reaches deep between teeth. Its adjustable 50–110 PSI Pulsed Water Stream flushes out food debris and plaque from deep between teeth and along the gumline. Sonic brushing and flossing work independently or in sync for full-mouth cleaning. Seesmiles is safe to use in the shower or under running water and delivers up to 60 brushing sessions on a single charge, which means it runs for a month with 3x daily brushing.

Images courtesy of Seesmiles