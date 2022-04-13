Anyone can agree that sneakers are the go-to choice when it comes to everyday footwear. They pair with almost any casual clothes and they look and feel comfortable too. But it can be hard to choose a pair that easily converts into dressy loafers. Well, the SeeVees Darby Sneaker is just that.

This everyday sneaker bridges the gap between dressy loafers and gym trainers. With its timeless and laidback silhouette, it can easily go well with a pair of shorts, jeans, and even slacks. This pair credits its casual and durable style to its heavy brushed cotton twill uppers.

The SeeVees Darby Sneaker comes heavily inspired by the shoes worn by Teddy Boys back in the 1950s and their commonly worn creeper shoes. As such, it has a combination of cotton and rubber to give it its sleek and stylish design. It has recycled cotton canvas lining and a contoured, cushy foam footbed that offers the comfort your soles need.

Not to mention, this classic lace-up pair comes with extra heel-strike cushions for added comfort. Rounding up its classic silhouette that pays homage to the rock-n-roll subculture of the 1950s are the textured rubber sidewalls and cotton laces.

The SeeVees Darby Sneaker also comes with an exclusive cooling system with perforations to allow your feet to breathe. Likewise, cooling airflow channels provide extra cool comfort. As for how it keeps you on your feet, it features a bouncy, original “power-grip” outsole made from durable natural rubber. You definitely wouldn’t mind wearing this all day in the urban jungle.

Images courtesy of SeeVees