The SeaVees Ballard Boot combines the comfort of a slip-on sneaker with a pull-on boot. It’s for rugged performance but with a design that would look elegant in both casual and semi-formal affairs.

These are durably constructed boots meant for everyday wear be it on land or sea. They are thoughtfully made with high-quality materials so they can withstand many adventures. It features cow suede uppers for a dapper look with ultra-high wraparound rubber foxing for additional protection from the elements.

Meanwhile, natural rubber outsoles with deep grooves provide great traction and grip on uneven and slippery terrain. It also lets you walk on muddy grounds with ease. The SeaVees Ballard Boot is something you’d want in your collection of staple everyday footwear. It not only boasts a handsome silhouette but also offers a dependable grip in variable conditions.

Made in Vietnam, this footwear is easy to pull off. Its sleek design and beautiful colorway make it compatible with just about any getup be it dressed down or dressed up. It is also easy to put on and take off thanks to the front and rear pull tabs and double elastic gore.

The SeaVees Ballard Boot in Shrunken Cow Suede also comes with a soft lining so you can opt to forego the socks. Plus, a spacious enough toe box gives your feet and toes ample wiggle room.

This is a laid-back design inspired by surfing and coastal living. As such, they boast a comfortable fit and feel good right out of the box. The SeaVees Ballard Boot comes in two colorways including Black Suede and Shrunken Cow Suede.

Images courtesy of Huckberry