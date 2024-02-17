A hypercar is what you get when manufacturers decide to go all out. They typically start with a high-performance platform which then receives a boost in horsepower and tweaked driving dynamics. The resulting machine typically skirts the fine line set by regulators for use on public roads. Who knew that 2024 would introduce the SV Rover as the “world’s first street-legal Hypertruck.”

Manufactured by Scarbo Vintage, this is a rugged ride engineered for over-the-top action in urban and outdoor settings. The SV Rover is what discerning clients with deep pockets should splurge on when they want something extreme but is not limited to paved surfaces only. As you can already tell, its muscular stance is not only for show.

This is the third model offered by the California-based automotive outfit and is designed to appeal to off-road and overlanding enthusiasts. As long as they have $1.5 million to burn, it won’t take long before their unit is ready to rumble. To ensure all markets are catered to, buyers can choose between a 1,100-horsepower V8 or a 750 kW electric drive setup.

Should owners opt for the internal combustion engine package, the potent mill is paired with an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic gearbox and a 65-gallon fuel cell. Meanwhile, the eco-friendly trim is powered by a 75 kWh lithium-ion battery. Both versions include a transfer case, locking differentials, and 2WD/4WD modes.

Furthermore, the SV Rover benefits from a pushrod suspension system on both ends, four-wheel steering, and user-adjustable ride height. The hypertruck sports 20″ forged rims shod in 40″ tires and 6-piston Brembo brakes with 400 mm carbon ceramic rotors. The retro-styled bodywork is fabricated out of aluminum and carbon fiber.

Elsewhere, Alcantara upholstery adorns most of the surfaces in the cabin alongside billet aluminum hardware accents. Its dashboard is equipped with a 12.3″ digital instrument cluster and a 12.8″ infotainment screen. The rest of the SV Rover’s interior features include power windows, a rear cargo area, climate controls, and a push-button start.

