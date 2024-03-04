Are you in need of a new keyboard for your workstation, notebook, or tablet? Wired is the way to go if it’s for gaming, but everything else should be fine with a wireless model. Satechi presents a stylish and slim option designed for portability. The SM1 is visually cohesive with any setup and is ideal for typing.

When you want that tactile feel which is a combination of red and blue switches, this SKU is outfitted with low-profile brown modules. Satechi tells us the SM1 is compatible with Windows and macOS. However, we believe the latest Android and iOS versions should likewise recognize the keyboard without any issues.

Measuring 310 mm x 119 mm x 21 mm (L x W x H) and weighing only 471 grams, it’s a travel-friendly alternative for productivity and more. Satechi offers this Bluetooth mechanical keyboard in Dark or Light colorways and both are elegantly understated.

ST-KSM1LT-EN is perfect when you prefer a tonal aesthetic, while ST-KSM1LT-EN flaunts a pleasant contrast between white and light gray. Satechi is lauded for the premium build of its hardware and the SM1 is no different. Indeed, the aluminum housing looks and feels top-class.

Typing in dark environments never becomes an issue courtesy of the white backlight. Users can choose between 14 illumination patterns to suit their tastes. The top left edge of the frame holds a USB-C port and a power switch. Adjustable feet help reduce wrist strain during extended typing sessions.

The SM1 uses Bluetooth 5.0 and can pair and swap between four devices. Satechi even includes swappable keycaps to designate if it’s connected to a system running Windows or macOS. A full charge lasts up to 16.5 hours with the backlight on and up to two months when the illumination is turned off.

