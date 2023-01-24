When the destination out in the wild requires passage over the roughest terrain known to man, it requires something equally tough. A standard camper trailer would break down in no time when subjected to challenging trails. If you’re due for an upgrade, why not check out the Highland 60 from Sasquatch Expedition?

To live up to the name of the cryptid, their wares are built to withstand almost anything out there. This makes the Highland 60 an awesome platform to hook up to your SUV or pickup truck. Camping and overlanding are not for everyone, which is why any creature comforts can make it more bearable for first-timers.

Sasquatch designed this camper with generous space, ample storage, and convenience in mind. Hence, each unit features Bigfoot coil overs and independent suspension systems exclusive to this model. Its 17” black steel rims are shod in BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 Tires along with a spare for emergencies.

Its aluminum chassis sports powder coating for comprehensive protection against mother nature. For ease of access, the Highland 60 comes with running boards on all three sides. Inside, you’ll find a queen-size memory foam mattress. Furthermore, full insulation lines the roof, walls, and floors. This is as cozy as you can get.

Meal preparation is never an issue on the Highland 60 as the rear door swings open to reveal a kitchen setup. There’s a three-burner Furrion cooktop, stainless-steel sink, 36-gallon water tank, and plenty of cabinets to store food items and other supplies. “It’s the perfect combination of rugged and luxury for those who believe neither should be compromised in the great outdoors,” notes Sasquatch Expedition.

Images courtesy of Sasquatch Expedition