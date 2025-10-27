Ever since Honor split from Huawei, the former subsidiary has struggled to establish a distinct identity in a market saturated by Android OEMs. It didn’t take long for the brand to find a niche that its rivals may have overlooked. Although its flagship models are your typical premium offerings, the mid-range segment is where the company shines. Welcome the X9d — a tougher sequel to last year’s X9c.

In late 2024, Honor made a huge splash when it launched a rugged yet elegant telecommunications device. The X9c was unlike other units in its class, which often arrived in bulky geometric bodies that closely resembled bricks. It was sleek, slim, yet remarkably formidable against drops, moisture, and other hazards that would render most smartphones out of commission.

The X9d does not deviate from the mission statement as it too boasts “industry leading resistance to drops, dust, and water. In fact, the slogan goes “Built to Withstand Life’s Extremes.” These are not bold claims either as you’re looking at handset that can survive an 8-foot drop even without a protective case.

We also have IPX9K and IP6X ratings for water and dust, respectively. These test results position it as “the first smartphone to receive SGS Triple resistant Premium Performance certification,” says Honor. Another notable selling point is the insanely large 8,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery.

On a full charge, users can expect their device to last up to three days with moderate usage. With such a massive capacity, the X9d supports 66W Honor SuperCharge technology to quickly top up its reserves. Despite everything, it only measures 161.9 mm x 76.1 mm x 7.76 mm (HxWxD). This SKU runs Android 15 out of the box and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC.

