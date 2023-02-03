What was meant to be a big reveal ended up being leaked by accident just a few days before the big day. Nonetheless, Samsung die-hards were still eager to learn about what the latest Galaxy S series brings to the table. Design-wise, only the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ feature some cosmetic changes, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the same look.

Aside from the Phantom Black colorway, the new flagship is available in fresh hues. We have cream, lavender, and a different shade of green. Let’s start with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ as both are aesthetically different from their respective predecessors.

The immediately noticeable difference is the removal of the camera island on the upper left corner of the rear panel. Moreover, the two share similar camera specs. We have a 50-megapixel wide-angle, a 10-megapixel telephoto, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. Meanwhile, the front holds a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor for selfies.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is now shipping with a major imaging spec bump. However, those who are still on the Galaxy S22 Ultra should still be good for now. It packs a 200-megapixel wide-angle, 10-megapixel periscope telephoto, a 10-megapixel telephoto, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

All of Samsung’s new smartphones finally drop the in-house Exynos processor option. Instead, the trio are all running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. So far, the Galaxy S23 series is a worthwhile upgrade for Android users who still own handsets from at least two years ago. If you are not in a hurry to upgrade, we heard Nothing is gearing up for a true flagship follow-up in 2023.

Images courtesy of Samsung