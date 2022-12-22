Deep down, we had a gut feeling that Bring a Trailer has something in store for us before 2022 ends. Since early this year, it has been nothing but stellar stuff from the auction house. In fact, they should be your go-to guys for classic cars. Just like this 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera in a Safari configuration.

Chassis number WP0AB091XES120572 is currently in Portland, Oregon. Word is the bids got all the way up to $142,000 but did not meet the reserve. The current owner may not be happy right now, but it just means the rugged coupe might hit the auction block again in the future.

Cross your fingers and hope it does not switch hands via a private sale. The Safari-spec 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera rolled off the assembly line with a Chiffon White paint job. In 2017, it underwent disassembly with some restoration work and received its current stealthy shade.

Among the add-ons this bad boy now flaunts are Werks Gruppe tubular-style bumpers on both ends and Werks Gruppe hood-mounted light with Hella LED units. Then there are the alloy skid plates, yellow fog lamp lenses, Carbone roof rack, whale-tail rear spoiler, and a Warn front winch.

Its 3.2-liter flat-six and 915 five-speed manual gearbox also tout a rebuild. 215/65 BFGoodrich Baja Champion All-Terrain T/A K02 tires wrap its set of 16” Braid rims. Elephant Racing provides the Stage 1 Safari package upgrade for the 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera.

As for the cockpit, there’s black leather and Tartan fabric with metal grommets for breathability. Credit goes to GTS Classics for the interior revamp. The next time this 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Safari goes up for auction, it deserves to be in the hands of an avid collector of the German marque.

