Vagabund Moto never ceases to impress every time they launch a new build. Perhaps it’s their love for understated tweaks and dark paint schemes that have become their signature of sorts over the years. The debut of their latest project – the RXV Bobber – is no different as it presents a stunning silhouette with bold and bespoke tweaks that bolster its appeal.

What makes the Austrian outfit unique is the wide range of ventures they are willing to get into. Although many know them for their custom motorcycles, the team is not afraid to experiment with other platforms. Its most recent exploits involve a Lada Niva, Porsche 911 SC, a BMW 850i, and more.

As for its two-wheelers, we have this Triumph Bobber 1200. The name of this blackout bike stands for the collaboration between ClassicBike Raisch and Vagabund Moto. The latter also supplies bolt-on kits for its clients who prefer to get down and dirty with their rides.

However, the RXV Bobber is one of their turnkey creations that’s ready for owners to enjoy upon delivery. In addition to its stealthy shade, the machine receives Polyamide 12, laser-cut steel, and laser-cut aluminum components. Still, those with a keen eye for detail will still notice elements of the donor model.

Vagabund Moto proudly points out the custom subframe with its ShinYo stripe LED taillight/indicator combo. The saddle is upholstered in Alcantara for a hint of luxurious comfort. The RXV Bobber sports black anodized fork covers with integrated Raisch LED turn signals.

The RXV Bobber flaunts lowered handlebars, REMUS ceramic-coated stainless-steel exhausts, and a customized speedometer bracket to hold its Motogadget Motoscope Tiny, to name a few. Finally, Vagabund Moto equips the bike with 17” Takasago Excel wheels shod in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires.

Images courtesy of Vagabund Moto