You can never go wrong with owning a piece of classic yet rugged outerwear inspired by vintage work jackets. When it comes to this style, Ralph Lauren carries a vast collection and the RRL Denim Grizzly Jacket is just one of them.

This is a versatile and practical jacket that’s great for layering with a shirt or other clothing. It not only looks ruggedly handsome but cozy too, making it a great workwear jacket. That’s because it is made for comfort and warmth while you’re toiling away under chilly temperatures.

The RRL Denim Grizzly Jacket, as its name suggests, gives you that puffy warm feeling. Thanks to a 100% cotton shell that’s not only warm but also breathable. Then the collar and piercing are made with a blend of durable and water-resistant polyester/acrylic. The sleeve lining features 100% cupro fabric, which comes from recycled cotton and is stretchable. Then there are the leather accents and body lining made from a mixture of wool, polyester, and cotton.

This cold-weather wear features a fleece point collar that you can flip up to keep your neck warm. Pair that with strategically-placed fleece lining on the collar and the front panels to keep you toasty. It also has a canteen-inspired wool-blend lining throughout the body that helps regulate your temperature so you can be productive be it at work or play.

Meanwhile, The RRL Denim Grizzly Jacket also features a premium Japanese denim shell, that like genuine leather, wears off beautifully so you get a jacket that looks uniquely your own. It even comes with adjustable buckles at the back for a customized secure and comfortable fit and American-made metal hardware for a classic yet reliable quality.

Images courtesy of Huckberry