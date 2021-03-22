Living in comfort off-grid is now possible with the vast selection of tents in the market these days. There are those that offer luxury living while others cater to the nomad who prefers simple yet functional like the Roofnest Sparrow XL.

This is a large camping tent that can house a family or more than four people with its 40-inch headroom and expansive interior space at 84″ L x 58″ W. It can also support a whopping 650-pound weight. It even comes with useful storage spaces and proper ventilation to provide a comfortable stay.

The Roofnest Sparrow XL features built-in gear storage for all your camping gear and gadgets (with a waterproof storage bag). It has three large doors and windows with bug mesh and canvas cover and ladder mounts on three sides. The large interior space itself serves as storage for all your bedding and other gear during transport.

Speaking of transport, this may not exactly be on the lighter side at 155 pounds and not compact at 86″ L x 61″. Yet, its features outweigh its size. It has an outer shell reinforced with fiberglass molded into an aerodynamic design which helps decrease road noise and improve gas mileage. Both the inside of the shell and the lower shell have an insulated layer coating and quilted fabric to reduce outside noise and for a “soft” feel.

Moreover, the Roofnest Sparrow XL comes with a telescoping collapsible ladder for access and a built-in customized foam mattress. It also has a solar mounting area and best of all, tough on outdoor weather. It features a waterproof wall made from a polyurethane-coated polyester and cotton blend.

Images courtesy of Roofnest