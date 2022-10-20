We all knew it was coming, but it was just a matter of when. Surprisingly, it’s sooner than originally expected. Nobody would have predicted that Rolls-Royce’s push for green motoring would arrive in 2022. The illustrious British luxury marque presents the Spectre as its first-ever electric car. So far, it flaunts all the trappings of a vehicle with the Spirit of Ecstasy on its hood.

The rich heritage of the company in both the automotive and aviation industries has positioned its products at the pinnacle of excellence. 118 years later, it heralds a new beginning when future models will form an emission-free fleet. It’s great to see so many carmakers take the climate change crisis seriously.

One look at the Spectre and it’s clear they’re keeping the iconic regal aesthetic people associate with a Rolls-Royce. As such, this refined machine flaunts a muscular yet sleek stance but packs an eco-friendly powertrain. Press materials indicate its battery is enclosed within a chassis the manufacturer dubs the “Architecture of Luxury.”

According to EPA tests, range estimates place it at 260 miles on a full charge. Meanwhile, its electric motors generate up to 577 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. The Spectre can zip from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Unlike most EVs that boast impressive acceleration, Rolls-Royce engineers its new platform to closely match that of a Ghost Black Badge.

Next, we have an opulent cabin with a 2+2 seating arrangement. Rolls-Royce will gladly customize everything according to its client’s wishes. It showcases a Starlight Headliner and Starlight Doors. Overall, it creates a mesmerizing ambience within. Aside from the Spectre, insiders claim there are more battery-electric options to follow.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce