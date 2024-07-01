Dubbed the Swiss Army Knife of cables, Rolling Square’s inCharge 6 offers a mess-free, compact, and efficient way of charging your various tech devices. It’s essentially a universal cable that allows you to connect any portable device to any power source.

It supports USB to USB-C, USB to Lightning, USB to Micro USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to Micro USB charging. It offers the convenience of charging and syncing your device simultaneously, which is handy when transferring data or files from one device to another (like a phone to laptop or vice versa).

The Rolling Square’s inCharge 6 is compatible with virtually any or all portable devices not limited to a laptop, PC, or phone. But also to mobile gaming devices and wireless earbuds. It even supports OTG charging for phone to phone charging (or phone to tablet charging).

All the while, maintaining a lightweight, sleek, and minimalist design perfect for today’s digital trendsetters. This cable features a magnetic design that allows the heads to easily snap together so it can hang on a keychain for portability. It’s built from ultra-tough, high-quality materials for everyday, on-the-go use.

The Rolling Square’s inCharge 6 cable features a durable zinc-aluminum alloy metal shell, a TPU cable guard, and 90 braided copper wires along the interior. The strong wires offer over 15000 bend lifespan. It stretches to a length of 2.5″ when in use and folds down to half its size for slim storage. This cable may just be about the size of a key but feature-packed to save you the trouble of having to bring various charging cables.

