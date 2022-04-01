Normally, many of the world’s leading watchmakers share a deep connection with aeronautics. Much like how aircraft require their flight instruments to be exceptionally accurate, timepieces that pay tribute to the aviation industry should embody this characteristic. Rolex boldly steps up to the challenge with the release of its 2022 Air-King.

The Swiss group is renowned the world over for its luxurious yet understated watches. The first Air-King made its debut in 1958 to commemorate the people who made their mark during the golden age of aviation. However, its Oyster watches were already aboard the Houston Expedition flight over Mount Everest in 1933.

Rolex presents the 2022 Air-King in a 40 mm Oystersteel case. The polished bezel contrasts the satin finish of the rest of the body. The outline of the lugs makes it look like a tonneau when in fact it is round. Underneath the sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating is a black dial with indices in white.

Arabic numeral hour markers for 3, 6, 9, and the triangular one for 12 are larger and tout a brighter lume. Meanwhile, the rest of the minute scale digits are noticeably smaller. The Rolex branding is in green while the crown emblem is in yellow and both are set at 12 o’clock. A Stylized Air-King script is right below at 6 o’clock.

Ticking within the 2022 Air-King is the in-house caliber 3230 – an outstanding self-winding movement with a 70-hour power reserve. It “incorporates the patented Chronergy escapement, which combines high energy efficiency with great dependability. Made of nickel-phosphorus, it is also insensitive to magnetic fields,” says Rolex.

