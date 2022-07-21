It never fails to impress us when some of the biggest names in luxury watchmaking break away from their conventional offerings. We understand that it takes years for a brand to cultivate the level of renown they have now. However, a break from the norm can do wonders for publicity. Take for example the Excalibur Sorayama MB (Monobalancier) by Roger Dubuis.

This is the Swiss watchmaker’s third outing under its limited-edition collection of collaborations with influential artists of our times. This exclusive release is under the Roger Dubuis x Urban Art Tribe collection. Their previous releases saw partnerships with tattoo artist Dr. Woo and graffiti artist Gully.

Now, we have their latest dubbed the Excalibur Sorayama MB The namesake of this tantalizing timepiece comes from Hajime Sorayama – a Japanese illustrator and sculptor known for his artworks that depict humanoid robots in provocative poses.

The watch retains the standard model’s dimensions, so it sports a 42 mm round titanium case. Much like his drawings of shiny chromed-out androids, the surfaces are mostly mirror polished. This motif continues on the case band, case back, crown, bezel (save for the notches), and titanium bracelet.

Nevertheless, the Excalibur Sorayama MB does get some contrast from the brushed finish of the minute track, hands, and other elements within the open-work dial. Roger Dubuis’ signature star theme is intact, while the micro-rotor is designed to look like a turbine.

Powering its timekeeping functions is an in-house RD720SQ automatic movement. “The Excalibur Sorayama MB is a perfect blend of two worlds, with both mine and Roger Dubuis’ signature recognisable at first sight,” says the artist. Only 28 examples will be available for purchase.

Images courtesy of Roger Dubuis