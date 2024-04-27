Those of us who grew up in the ’80s should be familiar with an extremely popular franchise called Transformers. Known as Diaclone in Japan back in the day, it introduced the world to the `”robots in disguise” concept via animation and toys. Who knew Robosen would finally make our childhood dreams come true decades later? This is the Megatron Auto-Converting Robot.

At the height of its fame, kids and adults have voiced their ideas of motorized versions of Transformers that can automatically shift from one form to the other. Thankfully, with the help of servo motors, sensors, and other cutting-edge technologies, it’s now a reality. Similar to the models before it, the leader of the Decepticons is brimming with cool features.

Although hardcore fans of the Transformers Generation One (G1) will argue that this is not the baddie they remember, many agree the original was somewhat ridiculous. It was jarring to see a towering alien robot turn into a Walther P38 pistol. As such, Robosen went with the tank version for the Megatron Auto-Converting Robot, which makes more sense.

In robot form, it measures 20.6″ x 13.9″ x 6.6″ (HxWxD) and 6″ x 17.3″ x 9.1″ (HxLxW) in tank form. The Megatron Auto-Converting Robot is a limited-edition drop to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Transformers series. You can use voice commands or capacitive touch to interact with the toy. Plus, the sound clips are voiced by none other than Frank Welker.

It’s amazing how the manufacturer took great care to replicate nostalgic elements like the Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Robot. With integrated tank treads, it can maneuver like the real thing. Powering the Megatron Auto-Converting Robot is a 2,700 mAh battery rated for up to 90 minutes of fun on a full charge. If you order now, the package includes a commemorative coin.

Images courtesy of Robosen