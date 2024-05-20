We believe most of you have likely booked extended stays at hotels or resorts for this summer. It’s the season for fun under the sun as they say, which is why many people indulge in recreational activities close to bodies of water. Those still in the planning stages may want to consider The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai.

If you’ve always planned to go on vacation in Mexico, the state of Quintana Roo is where this luxurious establishment is located. It reportedly stands on a 620-acre plot of land designated as a nature reserve. Not only are you pampered with the best services, but the sights and sounds of the local wildlife are awesome bonuses.

The hotel was a seven-year project helmed by the Rockwell Group and Edmonds International. These illustrious architectural firms ensured the structure had “a minimal environmental footprint to protect and preserve Kanai’s ecosystem.” The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai is also the first EDITION hotel in Mexico.

Interested parties can choose from 182 suites and guest rooms, but its star attraction is the rooftop Sky Villa. Its total area spans approximately 21,528 square feet and features five bedroom suites with a massive outdoor terrace — purportedly, the largest in North America.

Surrounded by mangroves, the Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai appears mystical at night. Other notable amenities at the hotel include a lagoon-size pool, a modern ballroom, multiple meeting spaces, and five restaurants. The menu and beverages are curated by Chef Tomas Bermudez and Chef Paco Ruano.

For some wellness and recovery at the end of the day, “complete the holistic experience through a cenote-inspired destination spa to live in harmony with the surroundings of The Riviera Maya EDITION.”

Images courtesy of EDITION Hotels