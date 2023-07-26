The John Byers-designed residence, the Contrapuntal House, is on the market for the first time in 35 years for $7 million. This manse in Los Angeles, California occupies a prime position in upscale Brentwood Heights. The property still maintains the late starchitect’s design signatures since its inception in the 1930s.

Long-time homeowner computer scientist Alan Kay and his wife, author Bonnie MacBird, have put up the manse for a steal price given its luxurious amenities. This four-bed and four-bath manse measures 5,389 square feet and sits on half an acre of land surrounded by avocado trees, sycamores, and a budding rose garden. It also has a swimming pool and a tennis court.

For its interiors, the Contrapuntal House boasts soaring wood-beamed ceilings, a cozy fireplace featuring Malibu tiles, and skylights that brighten the spaces. Moreover, a giant wall of French doors in the dining room overlooks the garden while the gourmet kitchen looks out to the pool.

One of the home’s attractive features includes the opulent and inviting five-room primary suite. The bedroom has its own walk-in closet, a marble fireplace, and an exquisite bathroom in marble, and Malibu tile with a deep soaking tub, shower, and private water closet. It is connected to a French Orangerie-inspired gym and a Japanese-style zen retreat for meditation, spa, or massage.

Moreover, the Contrapuntal House has a recreation area, a cottage-esque guest house, and an office. But the most impressive part of this property is the two-story “Contrapuntal Performance Hall.” The first floor transforms into a refined dining and entertainment area, a dance floor, a performance venue, or a concert hall. The upper level hosts an 8,000-title custom library with a secret bookcase door hidden within that opens to a transformative space for a children’s playroom or art storage area.

Images courtesy of Compass