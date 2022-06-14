The ancient Rio Della Sensa Penthouse will go under the hammer with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Aptly named because it sits on the Rio Della Sensa canal, the residence features historic crafted timber and iconic views of Venice.

Located in the Cannaregio district, this penthouse currently comprises two apartments. Although future owners have the option of turning it into one expansive single residence. It comes with a porta d’acqua (water door) and a rustic courtyard where rowing boats can dock.

The main apartment of the Rio Della Sensa Penthouse pays homage to its location with soaring beamed ceilings that resemble the ribs of a boat. It even has two arched windows that offer canal views and frame the red brick of St. Mark’s Campanile for a picturesque setting. The building’s roof terrace also has sweeping views across the Cannaregio area. As for the guest or second apartment, it also features the same high-beamed wood ceilings.

This property has four bedrooms furnished with terrazzo tiles and varnished hardwood. The main residence spans 3,500 square feet with two floors, three bedrooms, three full baths, a kitchen, two living rooms, and an antique fireplace. Not to forget, the rooftop deck also offers panoramic views of the city’s famous Piazza San Marco bell tower.

Meanwhile, the guest house of the Rio Della Sensa Penthouse spans 1,000-square-feet. It has one bedroom, a bathroom, and an open-plan space to accommodate a kitchen, dining, and living spaces. The residence is just a short gondola ride away from Venice’s tourist spots including Ducal Palace. The place is also surrounded by cafes and boutiques.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions