RingConn wants its Gen 3 smart ring to be the one ring to rule them all. It’s entered into a partnership (or shall we say Fellowship?) with Warner Bros. for a campaign based on being an “Everyday Hero”. The partnership celebrates RingConn’s fifth birthday and the 25th anniversary of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”

The event also celebrates the ring’s official market release following its debut at CES 2026 and a pre-order in May. According to the press release, the campaign entitles U.S customers who purchase the ring to a Lord of the Rings-themed charging case pouch. Unfortunately, the offer is limited to the first 3,500 buyers. The rest will get a digital movie code instead for any of the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbits” trilogies.

As for the Gen 3 ring, it’s a subscription-free health tracker that measures essential biometrics, blood pressure, and sleep apnea. It also has continuous SpO2 tracking every two seconds. It also offers vascular health monitoring that shows a sliding scale between Stable, Slight, and Noticeable. The metrics are determined via nighttime patterns, manual inputs, and daily habits.

Moreover, it monitors respiratory rate, skin temperature, stress, and women’s cycle predictions. It also vibrates directly on your finger for health alerts, sedentary reminders, and low battery status. The ring promises a battery life of up to 14 days with vibration off. But with vibration on, you’re looking at ten or 12 days.

RingConn’s Gen 3 smart ring is made in titanium for lightweight strength and durability. It is available in five finishes, including gold, brushed silver, brushed rose gold, silver, and black, and in ring sizes 6 to 16.

Images courtesy of RingConn