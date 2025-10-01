It’s no fun when you’re down with the flu. It can be debilitating to the point that it renders you useless. The body pains combined with nasal congestion can put you in total bed rest. Inhaling saline drops or salt-infused warm mist help provide relief from nasal congestion and the Naväge Nose Cleaner does that and more.

It provides a gentle, easy, and drug-free effective method of clearing clogged nose by washing and moisturizing the nasal cavity in as fast as 30 seconds. Designed with the nose in mind, it takes nasal irrigation to the next level using a pressure-controlled stream of saline to relieve nasal congestion with a simple, one-touch operation.

Blowing your nose helps clear out the clogged mucus but it’s only a temporary relief. Soon after you find yourself breathing through your mouth again. The Naväge Nose Cleaner offers an efficient method as it uses a powered suction that flushes out allergens, dust, mucus and germs in conjunction with proprietary saline packets called Naväge SaltPods.

These are 99.9% ready-to-use sea salt formula designed for safety, effectiveness, and exceptional convenience. They are specifically made to prevent irritation caused by too much or too little salt.

Cleared for use by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and Health Canada, the Naväge Nose Cleaner operates via two AA batteries. It requires distilled water, either a freshly opened bottle or previously boiled and cooled to body temperature water. Should you use tap water, then best to sterilized it first by boiling for 3-5 minutes.

Images courtesy of Naväge