Luxury meets luxury in this collaboration that renders a sophisticated and stylish design worthy to brag about across the world. Rimowa teams up with luxury jewelry and specialty design house Tiffany & Co for this limited-edition Rock Cut Cabin suitcase that takes design cues from the texture of a diamond’s facets.

The “collaboration redefines the boundaries of travel with unparalleled innovation.” The RIMOWA x Tiffany & Co Rock Cut Cabin suitcase features artwork that mimics the appearance and texture of a diamond’s facets. The distinctive design is a subtle homage to the heritage jewelry brand, with its emblematic “T” artfully inscribed within the “Rock Cut” pattern.

Moreover, the handles are unique and inspired byTiffany’s iconic link and comes in a bow shape. Other subtle nod to Tiffany’s in the RIMOWA x Tiffany & Co Rock Cut Cabin suitcase is the Tiffany Blue hue incorporated on the luggage tag and the wheels, on the interior straps, and leather details that highlight the two brands’ logos.

This lightweight aluminum suitcase is designed to fit most overhead compartments and offers 36L of storage space at a weight of just 4.4 kg. The Interior also comes with polyester heigh adjustable Flex Dividers to keep packed items in order during transit.

Meanwhile, the high-end system of the RIMOWA Multi-wheel guarantees stable and effortless steering thanks to ball-bearing mounted wheels with cushioned axels. Moving in and out through airports is a breeze and along with the telescopic handle for custom height adjustment and an ergonomic grip. Adding to the comfortable and optimum grip is the leather insert on the underside. The RIMOWA x Tiffany & Co Rock Cut Cabin suitcase is suitable for short business or weekend trips.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA