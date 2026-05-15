Melbourne-based Orbitkey launches what it calls “its most ambitious desk product to date,” the Grid Desk Organizer. This is a modular and stackable desk organization system built around a patent-pending snap-in divider. The dividers allow you to configure your own compartments according to your items.

You can move them around to fit your phone, watch, a power bank, or keep small items together for easy access. It’s built around a core idea that your setup should adapt to you, and not the other way around. The snap-in dividers attach to a customizable pegboard divider.

The Grid Desk Organizer is the total opposite of a one-size-fits-all system, as you can use the dividers to create compartments around your items. When your setup changes, you can just move them around. It offers limitless storage, essentially eliminating the mess on your desk, drawer, or bedside table.

It brings calm to any space, so you can focus on being productive at work or on hitting the sack the moment your head hits the pillow, instead of tidying things up. There are three layers of organization. There’s the base that holds the main items with customizable dividers.

Meanwhile, the second layer is for bits and bobs, and the third or top layer doubles as a valet tray for quick-access or most-used items like keys, wallets, or phones. Simply slide the layers for access to the lower items. The Grid Desk Organizer is available in standard and mini sizes and in Black, Stone, and Terracotta colorways.

Images courtesy of Orbitkey