If you’re going for elegance on your entrance to poker night, then head on over to RIMOWA because they have just released the perfect case that would look great on your dapper getup. With your game face ready, your crisp suit and tie on, then you only need the RIMOWA Poker Kit to turn heads on the table.

This is a limited-edition piece crafted in the luxury manufacturer’s signature sleek anodized aluminum finish attaché. Crafted in Köln, Germany, the case pays homage to the brand’s iconic suitcases with its ergonomic handle that allows for a comfortable carry and an integrated combination lock to safeguard the contents.

The RIMOWA Poker Kit comes with a full and premium poker set each with dedicated spaces inside for organization. The interior of the case boasts a black leather lining embossed with RIMOWA’s monogram. Meanwhile, suede-like microfiber and foam on the bottom of the interior serve as compartments for the poker pieces and keep them secure and clean.

Speaking of the kit, the set includes 350 plastic poker chips divided into six colors that follow the rules of poker. These include green (50 chips), white (120 chips), blue (50 chips), red (90 chips), black (20 chips), and purple (20 chips). The chips do not have written numbers on them so players will have to assign values to them.

Moreover, the RIMOWA Poker Kit has one Dealer in silver anodized aluminum, six dice in silver anodized aluminum, and two packs of cards. It also has one velvet poker mat measuring 37.8″ W x 27.2″ H and one removable leather zipped pouch to store the mat (14.6″ W x 10.2″ H) when not in use.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA