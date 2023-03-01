It’s back to the skies and the road with travel restrictions now over and the world in a sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to popular demand, RIMOWA has also stocked up on its Original Pilot case for the avid globetrotter.

Made popular in 1994 and modernized in 2022, this luxury travel gear is now back in the market. It still boasts the brand’s iconic robust grooved aluminum shell in an elegant and sleek silhouette. This is the ideal companion for daily commutes and short-haul travels given its ergonomic design. It has a patented Multi-wheel system that guarantees stable and effortless steering through ball-bearing mounted polycarbonate wheels with cushioned axels.

Moreover, the RIMOWA Original Pilot case features a stage-free adjustment plastic telescopic handle for comfort and ease of maneuverability. This design echoes the aesthetic of the Original suitcase collection. It has a flexible padded interior compartment that can hold a 16″ laptop. Conveniently, the compartment is removable so you can transform the case into a versatile toolbox. The interior as well as the dividers are made with cotton to keep them breathable.

Meanwhile, multiple-sized pockets help keep contents neat and organized. There are two pockets with KK Metal zippers designed to hold chargers and batteries and a vertical pocket to keep a small water bottle or an umbrella.

The RIMOWA Original Pilot case employs TSA-approved locks to secure the contents. It offers nearly 26 liters of storage space at a weight of 4.90 kg. It’s also not that bulky for travel at 16.54″ long, 19.69″ wide, and 9.06″ deep.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA