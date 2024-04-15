Protect your credit cards, IDs, business cards, and other important cards with the RIMOWA Card Holder. It comes in the luxury brand’s iconic metal grooved shell to ensure protection from bumps, scratches and from natural elements as well as from data theft.

This EDC is part of RIMOWA’s Italian-made small goods collection, which offers a selection of pocket-carry items designed to elevate your everyday moments. Similar to its collection of durable and sleek travel suitcases, this one also features a unisex hard exterior crafted from ultra-resistant aluminum, designed to match RIMOWA’s iconic Original collection.

The RIMOWA Card Holder offers heightened data protection against Radio-frequency identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC) technologies with its metal shell. At the same time, keeping your cards neatly organized inside its plastic interior.

It has one main compartment or a slide-out tray designed to securely store your essential cards or up to six standard-sized credit cards or business cards. Aside from its sleek and elegant silhouette, this everyday carry is also light in the hands and in the pocket at merely 2.7 oz, while also being compact at just 2.8″ x 3.8″ x 0.5″.

The RIMOWA Card Holder comes with a guaranteed two-year warranty and is available in three colorways. These include Black, Titanium, and Silver. The Black color comes with a black tray or compartment, while the Silver and Titanium has a grey and khaki tray, respectively. It comes with a dedicated dust bag and a gift box, making it an ideal present to a loved one or special someone.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA