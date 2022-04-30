Boots are stylish versatile footwear that goes with both casual or dressed-up occasions. That’s because of their sleek and stellar design and leather construction that ages like fine wine. These pretty much sum up what Rhodes has been making since 2018— well-priced and expertly handcrafted boots that are also comfortable for everyday wear. Just like the Rhodes Footwear Tracker Boot.

This design is geared for urban commuters and outdoor adventurers alike with its strong and all-day comfort construction. It has a lower profile great for everyday use but with the durability of outdoor wear. It features a water-resistant upper made from waxy Alfamex Glasgow suede and a leather mudguard.

Moreover, the Rhodes Footwear Tracker Boot uses a Vibram Gumlite outsole perfect for those who spend long hours on their feet. They provide great cushioning because of their foam and rubber combination. This way each step feels light and bouncy. Plus, they offer great traction and grip for both uphill treks and walks on flat and polished surfaces.

Meanwhile, a soft, pliable, and comfortable leather lines the boots, it has a durable and resoleable Goodyear storm welt, a 4mm round waxed cotton laces, and a 3mm rubber midsole. As with any other Rhodes boots, you don’t have to worry about breaking them in. This pair boasts unrivaled comfort right out of the box and they also fit true to size.

The Rhodes Footwear Tracker Boot is modeled after vintage hunting boots. They boast a rugged silhouette expertly made by experienced bootmakers in Mexico.

Images courtesy of Rhodes Footwear/Huckberry