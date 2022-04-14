The Rhodes Footwear Blake Boot features a touch of ruggedness on top of its classic Chelsea silhouette. The addition of a leather panel and thick rubber outsole evokes a sense of adventure.

Boots are quintessential footwear whether dressed down or dressed up. They look as handsome when paired with either slacks or jeans. This pair is no different. It boasts a sleek design with an upgraded classic Chelsea silhouette complimented with an extra leather panel on the front for a rugged appeal.

The Rhodes Footwear Blake Boot is highly dependable day in and day out thanks to its lightweight yet durable construction. Its uppers are from cut tumbled leather sourced from premium waxed cowhide in LE FARC tannery in Mexico. The leather is soft and broken in from day one. This means it ages gracefully as it produces its unique patina over time.

Moreover, these handmade boots are a comfort to wear because of its lightweight construction. It uses Meramec polyurethane outsole that combines cushion and slip resistance and is fully lined with a soft, pliable, and comfortable leather lining.

Moreover, its appearance alone can rival any other of its kind in the market. The Rhodes Footwear Blake Boot exudes that classic elegance but looks sturdy for daily wear. It has a robust and recraftable welt construction so it lasts for many generations to come.

You can rest assured that you get quality fit and unrivaled comfort right out of the box. The Rhodes Footwear Blake Boot feels soft and smooth on the feet. Of course, they look better every day they are worn.

